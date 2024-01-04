Jail Report: 12/04-12/10/23

Steven Clayton Bell of Sharon was charged with Failure to Appear on Dec. 10.

Scott Neel Callis of Martin was charged with Failure to Appear on Dec. 4.

Cadyn Wayne Carper of Paris was charged with Violation of Probation on Dec. 4.

Zachary Aaron Collins of Dresden was charged with Failure to Appear, Possession of Drug Para (Meth Related) and Simple Possession on Dec. 8.

Andrew Nicholas Dexter of Sharon was charged with DUI First Offense and Reckless Driving on Dec. 9.

Eric James Frilling of Union City was charged with Hold for other Agency on Dec. 4.

Brian Robert Graf of Humboldt was charged with Violation of Probation (Circuit) on Dec. 6.

John Othello Hightower of McKenzie was charged with Failure to Appear, Theft of Property and Vandalism on Dec. 5.

Jacob Hinson Alexander of McKenzie was charged with Failure to Appear on Dec. 9.

Jeffrey John Krider of Camden was charged with Violation of Probation (Circuit) on Dec. 6.

Tyriana Shanise Lewis of Bradford was charged with Failure to Appear on Dec. 4.

Cassidy Blayne Paige Lynch of Columbia was charged with Theft Under $1000 on Dec. 5.

Dezarae Marlana Moore of McKenzie was charged with Agg Cruelty to Animals X2 on Dec. 7.

Salma Anwaar Nasim of Dyer was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Simple Possession X2 on Dec. 10.

Christopher Dale Patey of Union City was charged with Failure to Appear on Dec. 4.

Lamarion Keontrey Pierce of Martin was charged with Driving on Rev/Susp License, Fabricating/Tampering with Evidence, Failure to Appear, and Simple Possession on Dec. 6.

Daniel Joseph Smith of Greenfield was charged with Domestic Assault X2 on Dec. 10.

Christopher Lynn Snow of Sharon was charged with Failure to Appear on Dec. 4.

Barry Milton Swalley Jr. of McKenzie was charged with Failure to Appear on Dec. 6.

Rebecca Lynn Todd of Martin was charged with Violation of Probation on Dec. 10.

James Terry Wilson of Trenton was charged with Falsification of Drug Test Result, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Simple Possession on Dec. 10.

Cedric David Yon of McKenzie was charged with Public Intoxication on Dec. 9.