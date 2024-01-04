Final Approval Slated for Student Class-Ranking Policy

By Sabrina Bates

Editor

The final steps to retain a class-ranking policy for seniors in Weakley County Schools are among topics slated for discussion by the Weakley County School Board when it meets this afternoon (Thursday, Dec. 7) at Martin Primary School.

Board members approved a revision last month to the class-ranking policy on its first reading. A policy was set to go into effect for Class of 2024 graduates that altered the Top 10 students and recognition of valedictorians and salutatorians. The policy would’ve named the top 10 percent of graduates in each high school as “scholars” and valedictorians. In Spring 2021, former Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier told board members the change would allow multiple valedictorians in a single class and thereby open up multiple opportunities from schools seeking to reward academic excellence and the possibility for multiple scholarships.

The “scholars” – Charger (Westview), Bulldog (Gleason), Jacket (Greenfield) and Lion (Dresden) would’ve been students who would achieve Salutatorian level by earning a “super score” of 1,500 and ACT score of 21 or higher. Weakley Scholars would be determined countywide as valedictorians based on a weighted GPA (Grade-Point Average), an ACT score of 21 or higher and a “super score” of 1,700 or higher.

While the school board is looking to retain the Top Ten status for graduating seniors, it will also retain the scholars programs if the measure is approved today. The formula for determination of school-level scholars is (Weighted GPA x 250) = (ACT Superscore x 27.778) = 1,550. County-level scholars would follow the same formula, with a final of 1,700 or higher. The February national test date of a student’s graduation year will be the last time an ACT score can count toward Weakley or School Level Scholar distinctions.

A brief explanation of the intention of the proposed change in policy in 2021 was offered by Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore.

“The establishment of the Weakley County Scholars Program wasn’t directly linked to a decrease in graduates; rather, it addressed the variance in top-performing students among schools. Traditionally, smaller schools might see 40-50 percent of their students in the Top 10, while larger schools have 5-10 percent. The disparity led to the Scholars program’s implementation, using fair metrics like GPA and ACT scores to standardize recognition across schools.

“The intention was to ensure fairness. For instance, the 11th-ranked student at a larger school might match the performance of a Top 10 student in a smaller school, warranting recognition. Through this program, approximately 1-5 percent of graduates from each school become Weakley Scholars, and around 10 percent achieve School Level Scholar status,” she explained.

“The original policy denoted Weakley Scholars as Valedictorians and School Level Scholars as Salutatorians. This was for the purposes of scholarship awards from universities, which still attest that any student identified as a valedictorian is eligible for valedictorian scholarships,” Moore added.

During November’s school-board meeting, Weakley County Director of Schools Jeff Cupples announced the medals for upcoming Scholars have been ordered and “they look great.”

The Weakley County School Board will meet at 5 p.m. today (Thursday, Dec. 7) at Martin Primary School.