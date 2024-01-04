Beulah Land Cowboy Church News 12.14.23

Beulah Land Cowboy Church services are at the church and online. Services are on the Beulah Land Cowboy Church Facebook page. The church lifts up special prayer for Bro. Roger and so many others in the church.

The church membership was blessed with many visitors on Sunday. Jerry Luker led the music service. The specials were by Jordyn Bell, the children and Jerry. Bro. Roger’s sermon was from Matthew chapter 5, 2 Kings 17 and Exodus 20. “As a Christian, our life should reflect our level of Love for God.”

On Sunday evening, Jerry Luker led the music. Rick King provided the special music. Bro. Tony Moore brought the message titled, “Resurrections” from 2 Kings chapter 17, Luke 7 and 1 Corinthians 15. “We must make our decision now of which resurrection we want to be in at the end of time.”

The church will be having its Christmas program on Sunday morning, December 24.

The Youth will have a Christmas party, followed by a trip to see the lights at Discovery Park, on December 16.

Beulah Land Cowboy Church is located at 993 Haygood Rd., Martin.