Westview Advances with Playoff Victory at Bolton

By Jim Steele

MVP Sports

Martin-Westview’s football team, the No. 3 seed from Region 7-3A, hit the road Friday night and pulled off a bit of an upset over second-seeded Bolton from Region 8-3A, winning 34-17.

The Chargers got off to a slow start but put together a 14-9 lead at the half before surging in the second half to victory.

“We started a little slow, but we had a lead at the half,” said Westview coach Jarod Neal. “We had a turnover and a bunch of penalties, but we played a cleaner game than we had.”

The Chargers got it done through the air and on the ground. Quarterback Miles Vincent threw two TD passes and had 183 yards through the air. He connected with Cooper Spaulding on a 15-yard TD pass and Christopher Damron for a 30-yard TD aerial.

Cam Davis had two touchdown runs, one of 2 yards, the other for 12. He had 121 total rushing yards. Vincent had a 5-yard TD run.

Now it’s on to Dyersburg for the second round of the playoffs. The Trojans defeated Memphis-East 56-20 in their first-round playoff game. Dyersburg, 11-0, defeated Westview 30-0 on Sept. 29. Neal says the Chargers will have to play well.

“I hope we’re turning a corner. We have to play a clean game Friday,” said Neal. We can do that, but we’re going to have to focus this week. At this time, everybody is good, and you have to play a clean game to keep playing.”

The Chargers will enter the game at J.C. Sawyers Stadium with a 7-4 mark.