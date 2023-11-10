Weakley Runners Do Well at State XC meet

Several runners from Weakley County participated in the Class A-AA state Cross Country meet Friday at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.

Greenfield’s Brenley Little was the top Weakley County girls’ finisher, crossing in 26th place with a time of 20:31.12

Martin-Westview junior Halle Trevathan finished in 32nd place, while teammate Alaina Uselton, a freshman, was 33rd at the Class A-AA state cross country meet.

Trevethan finished with a time of 20:41.29, while Uselton crossed just a bit over half-a-second later at 20:41.81.

In the boys’ race, Martin-Westview’s Jack Mantooth was 46th with a time of 17:31.28.

Signal Mountain was the boys’ and girls’ A-AA state team champion.