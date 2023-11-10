UT Martin Grad Col. David Strauss is Guest Speaker at Veterans Day Program

Submitted by UT Martin University Relations

Col. David A. Strauss (ret.), an Army soldier with 39 years of service and an alumnus of the University of Tennessee at Martin, will be the guest speaker at the university’s Veterans Day ceremony to be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Watkins Auditorium in the Boling University Center.

Strauss enlisted in the Army in 1983 as a military intelligence voice interceptor. After serving seven years, he received a Green to Gold scholarship and attended UT Martin, receiving the commission as a lieutenant of infantry in 1993.

Strauss was most recently assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne). Upon promotion to major in 2004, he was selected to become a civil affairs officer, which he remained until his retirement in 2022.

Strauss took part in Operation: Just Cause in Panama in 1989, Operation: Joint Endeavor/Joint Guard in Bosnia in 1996, Operation: Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan in 2002, Operation: Iraqi Freedom in 2004 and again in 2006, and Operation: Unified Response in Haiti in 2010.

Strauss’ awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal,

Defense Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster and Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters.

Strauss graduated from UT Martin with a bachelor of arts degree in political science and Spanish. He also earned a master of military arts and science degree in theater operations from the Command and General Staff College and a master of arts in national security from the National Defense University of Pakistan.

The program will include welcoming remarks from UTM Chancellor Dr. Yancy Freeman. The master of ceremonies for the program will be Capt. Justin Taylor.

The Veterans Day ceremony will be one feature of UT Martin’s Veterans Week activities for the week of Nov. 6-11.

Here is a look at more activities scheduled this week. All events are open to the public.

Thursday, Nov. 9

The Army Band will perform in the UTM band room at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Fraternities, sororities and other campus organizations are invited to take part in the Veterans Day parade. Participants in the parade will gather at 9 a.m. in the Business Administration Building parking lot on Lovelace Avenue. The parade will begin there at 10 a.m., go down University Street and end at the Martin Public Library.

A 30-minute Veterans Day program will take place at the end of the parade at the stage adjacent to the library. The program will feature World War II veteran Robert Chappell and a missing man table to honor veterans who did not return from service.

Immediately following that program, American Legion Post 55 will host a chili and coffee luncheon at its post at 221 Central Ave. in Martin. There is no cost for the meal.

The UT Martin Skyhawks will take part in the Military Appreciation football game at 2 p.m. Saturday against conference rival Southeast Missouri.

On Nov. 14 and 15, UT Martin will partner with Lifeline Blood Services for a veterans blood drive event on the second floor of the Boling University Center.