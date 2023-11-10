TWRA Announces Upcoming Events

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Application period for mid-season waterfowl hunts open until Nov. 14

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the application period for the 2023 Mid-Season Waterfowl Hunts is open now through Nov. 14.

Applications can be made online at https://quotahunt.gooutdoorstennessee.com, the TWRA mobile app, TWRA regional offices, or any TWRA license agent. Mailed applications will not be accepted. Applicants must be at least 16 years old. Detailed application instructions, general waterfowl quota hunt information, and WMA locations are available on the TWRA website on the Quota Hunts page.

A person may only submit one application, that can include up to 48 unique hunt choices; hunt choices may not be repeated. Qualifying parties must have at least four members, with a maximum of eight.

A party must be established by a party leader who will select the hunt choices for the entire party. A party number will be assigned to the leader after the application has been submitted. The leader informs the person(s) wishing to join the party of the party number. The members will choose “join a party” on their application and input the leader’s party number onto their application.

TWRA’s priority drawing system gives one priority point to applicants each year they apply and are not successful for any hunt. Applicants who were successful last year will start over with a priority of zero. If applicants in a party have varying priority points, the party will assume the point status of the highest point of the party. If a party is unsuccessful, each party member’s individual priority will increase by 1 point.

A successful applicant may bring up to seven additional hunters (guests) of their choice, each day of the hunt. The number of adults in a blind or pool may not exceed eight, one of which must be a permit holder. No additional party members can be added after the drawing. Permits are nontransferable.

Successful applicants will receive an email with instructions to log-in and claim their permit before Nov. 27. Each party member must claim their own permit. Permits will be available to print after the permit has been claimed. Individuals in the party that fail to claim their permit forfeit their individual permit but may still hunt with a permit holder in attendance at the blind. If the entire party fails to claim their permits, the site location will be forfeited.

The deadline for applications is Nov. 14 at 11:59 p.m. (CDT).

Riparian tree-planting grants available for FY 2024

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announces the availability of $10,000 in grant funding to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, conservation groups, or other relevant organizations with riparian tree planting projects.

Five grants, at $500 each, are available for each of TWRA’s four regional Aquatic Habitat Protection projects (a total of $2,500 per region). The funds will be obligated as grants, so the grantee must have a nonprofit tax number. TWRA will accept proposals through Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2023.

All seedlings must be purchased through the Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry. Tree planting season in Tennessee is December through March. The projects are to be completed, the money spent, and a report submitted by June 30, 2024.

Grant proposals should include the applicant organization’s name, tax ID number, address, phone, and name of a contact person authorized to enter into contractual agreement on behalf of the organization. The proposal should also include the name of the stream, county or counties involved, and the project area and description.

Contact Della Sawyers at (615) 781-6577 or by e-mail at Della.Sawyers@tn.gov with any questions. For additional information, interested organizations may also contact a Region I Aquatic Habitat Protection biologist at the TWRA office: Allen Pyburn, 200 Lowell Thomas Dr., Jackson, TN 38301, 1-731-423-6541, email: Allen.Pyburn@tn.gov.

Muzzle-Loader/Archery Season Opens Nov. 4

Archery season began in the state on Sept. 23 and the first segment ended Oct. 27, the day prior to the opening of the young sportsman hunt. The second segment of archery-only season is Monday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Nov. 3. Muzzleloader/archery season starts Nov. 4. In Unit CWD, gun/muzzleloader/archery season begins Oct. 30. The statewide gun/muzzleloader/archery season has the traditional opening date of the Saturday before Thanksgiving which this year is Nov. 18.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency recommends that all hunters obtain a 2023-24 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide. The guide lists license requirements, counties, and limits for each of the different deer management units. The guide is available on the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org, the TWRA App, and where hunting and fishing licenses are sold.