TSSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS – ROUND 2: Dresden Advances in Rout of Middleton

By Jim Steele

MVP Sports

Dresden’s Lions were rather economical against visiting Middleton in the first round of the Class A state football playoffs at Rotary Field Friday night.

The Lions ran 19 plays, accumulated 379 total yards and dispatched an outmanned Middleton team 68-0.

Dresden coach Keith Hodge said his team was focused in the playoff opener.

“We came out and played pretty well,” he said. “We played fast, created some turnovers and capitalized on them.”

Eight different players scored for Dresden. Running back Tristan Jett had touchdown runs of 60 and 81 yards. He had four carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Cameron Schlicht had touchdown runs of 17 and 7 yards and threw two touchdown passes. He was 3-4 passing for 77 yards and carried four times for 44 yards.

Will Kibbler caught a 29-yard touchdown pass and Nick Turnbow hauled in a 35-yard scoring aerial. Micah Wingate scored on a 16-yard run, Hayden Poore intercepted a pass in the end zone for a touchdown and Elliot Stafford rumbled for a 9-yard touchdown. Kicker Paul Betszou booted eight of nine extra points.

“We were focused right from the start,” said Hodge. “We got out there, got a big three-and-out and scored in two plays.”

The Lions gave up two first downs the whole game.

“We played smart and special teams were good,” Hodge said. “Overall, the team played pretty well. It was good to get the young guys in to get reps in a playoff game.”

Dresden improves to 11-0 while Middleton falls to 1-9. Dresden will host Memphis-Middle College at 7 p.m. Friday. Middle College, 7-4, defeated visiting Lake County 33-22 last Friday.

“Middle College is pretty good. They are strong, fast and elusive on offense,” Hodge said. “We have our work cut out for us for sure.”