LIFELINE Announces Blood Drives

LIFELINE Blood Services announces a need for all blood types, and Type O in particular. According to the Center, Type O blood is ordered by the 18 hospitals that LIFELINE serves in West Tennessee. LIFELINE provides services to 21 counties in the region.

Upcoming bloodmobile drives will take place at the following locations:

Nov. 13: 12-6 p.m. – E.W. James and Sons, Martin

Nov. 14 & 15: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – UT Martin Campus, Martin

Nov. 20: 1-6 p.m. – Southside Church of Christ, Dresden

Nov. 27: 1-7 p.m. – E.W. James and Sons, Union City

Nov. 30: 1-6 p.m. – E.W. James and Sons, McKenzie

Visit lifelinebloodserv.org/drive-calendar for more information. To donate at the Jackson Center, open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., 183 Sterling Farms Dr., Jackson.

To donate at the Dyersburg Center, visit 1130 Hwy. 51 Bypass, Dyersburg.