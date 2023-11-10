Former Lion and Skyhawk gets shot with L.A. Rams

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Winn moves from Rotary Field to NFL

By Jim Steele

MVP Sports

Former Dresden High School and Tennessee-Martin quarterback Dresser Winn was signed by the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL (National Football League) this past week.

The Rams’ current starter, Matthew Stafford, has suffered a thumb injury and Winn was either going to be the backup quarterback or the emergency quarterback for the Rams. Winn was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Rams back in May and competed for a roster spot with Brett Rypien and Stetson Bennett. In the Rams’ last pre-season game, Winn’s number was called, and he completed three of five passes for 21 yards. He was waived by Los Angeles during the final round of roster cuts.

Winn joined the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League, where he was a practice squad quarterback before being released last month. He was reunited with the Rams on Nov. 1.

Winn led Dresden to the 2016 state championship and a 15-0 mark. The Lions defeated Greenback in the championship 62-27 and Winn was 15-24 passing for 245 yards and had 58 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown. Winn signed to play football with UT-Martin and, despite injury, had a successful career. He was starting quarterback at UTM, where he was 232-379 for 2,928 yards. He suffered a broken leg against Austin Peay in March of 2021 (COVID-19 season) and was lost for the season.

He returned to the field in the fall of 2021 and played the final three games of the season, aiding the Skyhawks’ run the Ohio Valley Conference championship.

Winn is the son of Albert “Peanut” and Shelley Winn, both Dresden High School products. Peanut was a three-sport performer, playing quarterback, earning all-state recognition in basketball and guiding the Lions to the 1987 Class A state baseball championship, where he was a pitcher and shortstop. Shelley was a cheerleader for Dresden.