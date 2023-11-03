What’s Happening in Weakley County

UT Martin to Host University Seniors’ Artwork Exhibition

The UT Martin Department of Visual and Theatre Arts will also host an exhibition of artwork by regional university senior art education students on the UT Martin campus.

Stephanie Hopper of Memphis will have a show titled, “Bless, Her Heart,” and will include collages and mixed-media pieces. Abigail Wynn of Paris will have a show entitled “Home” and will include ceramics and mixed-media works.

The exhibition will be held from now through Nov. 4 at the UTM Fine Arts Building Gallery and will be open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, contact the UT Martin Department of Visual and Theatre Arts at 731-881-7400.

Friends of Martin Library Hosting Soup Luncheon

The Friends of the Martin Public Library invite community members to the Martin Event Center for the traditional Soup Luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The lunch consists of delicious soups and desserts made by members. A drink is also included in the ticket cost, and to-go boxes will be available.

Tickets will be sold at the door. The cost is $10 for soup, crackers, and a beverage. Desserts and refills of soup will be $3.

Parking will be available near the library and across the street at the former C. E. Weldon Library Parking Lot where attendees will be cheerfully escorted by golf car to the doors closest to the City of Martin Event Center.

The Friends of the Library group consists of community volunteers dedicated to raising money and promoting public awareness of Martin Public Library and its needs. The Friends also assist with programs that are offered through the library.

Several activities that the Friends group has assisted with include the Summer Reading Program, the Christmas Open House, the annual Pumpkin Parade, and more.

Youth Sunday at Thompson Creek Baptist Church

Thompson Creek Baptist Church, 10600 Hwy. 54 in Como, will host youth Sunday on Oct. 29.

Colton Nolan, youth minister at Fairview Baptist, will be the guest speaker at the 11 a.m. service. All local youth are invited.

Homecoming at McConnell Baptist

McConnell Baptist Church will be holding a Homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 29. Singing starts at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m., with lunch at noon. McConnell Baptist Church is located at 9363 McConnell Rd., Martin.