Westview Sends Three Runners to State

Three Martin-Westview cross country runners will make the journey to the state meet Nov. 3 in Hendersonville.

The two Lady Chargers finished second and third in the regional race. Halle Trevathan was second overall while Alaina Uselton was third.

The Chargers will send Jack Mantooth to the state mix. He finished 10th in the regional run.

The cross-country meet will be held at Sanders Ferry Park in Henderson Nov. 2-3. The Class A-AA girls’ race is set for 1:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. The A-AA boys’ race will follow at 2:40.