Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Most public-school districts in Tennessee, including Weakley County Schools, have policies in place where students are not allowed to dye their hair an unnatural color, such as blue, green, purple, pink, or primary red. I have witnessed local high-school students board a school bus with unnatural hair colors this week. There are high-school students who lack parental supervision who simply do not care if they get in serious trouble and sent home.

This brings to me an idea that a state law should be passed where the minimum age to dye hair an unnatural color should be 21. Cosmetologists must ask for photo identification and scanned to a system to determine identification validity when a customer requests to dye their hair an unnatural color. This helps to reduce distractions in K-12 education and encourages young people to be presentable in seeking employment when they become adults as well as pursuing college or trade education.

This helps to broaden their decisions of where they want to go in life and what professions require strict codes, as well as professions that are lenient. This law would prevent small salon owners from performing unnatural color services as their business would not be able to afford the new identification checking systems. Students who are homeschooled or attend private schools would apply to this law.

In addition, retailers must ask for photo identification when a customer purchases an unnatural hair color kit. This would pave the way to prosecute parents who purchase an unnatural hair color kit for their child if the child shows up to school with an unnatural hair color.

Minors can still have their hair bleached or dyed a natural color that other people are born with. Those do not cause distractions in learning. The off-enforcement time to the unnatural hair-color law would be summer break when schools are dismissed for approximately two months.

I hope that my suggestion would eliminate hair distractions in public schools and encourage our young people to think wisely when exploring their future career options.

Sincerely,

Elysia Duke

Martin, TN