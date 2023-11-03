Historical Society Meeting to Highlight Leading the Way for Democracy

The Jackson Purchase Historical Society (JPHS) will meet on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at the Martin Public Library, 410 S. Lindell St. in Martin. This is the new library building. The meeting is being held in connection with the Smithsonian Institution’s travelling exhibit, Voices and Votes: Democracy in America.

The speaker is Mark Dudney, Historic Preservation Planner and Dale Hollow Rural Planning Organization Coordinator from Cookeville. His topic is, “A Place at the Table: Tennesseans Lead the Way for American Democracy.” After the program the exhibit will be available for touring. Voices and Votes is part of the Smithsonian’s Museums on Main Street program, which connects the resources of the Smithsonian Institution with communities across the country.

The program will also be available by ZOOM for those unable to attend in person. Register in advance to join ZOOM for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0vdOCurj0vGNzjG45fQ8hn3zw6UKTlKdfP.