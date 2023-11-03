Greenfield Caps Unbeaten Season with Reelfoot Championship

REELFOOT REGIONAL CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS – The Greenfield Junior High Yellowjackets football team claimed this year’s Reelfoot Regional Conference Championship title after its 38-8 win over Hillcrest. Pictured is the Greenfield Junior High Yellowjackets 2023 team (first row, from left) water girls and ball boys Maddie Paschall Ellie Porter, Bennett Tucker, Jaret Lunsford, Miller Pitt, Halton Darby, Kensie Gardner and Adlee Sullivan; (second row) Gunner Gibson, Jace Thomas, Tyler Reynolds, Ryder Arant, Noah Wilson, Jacob Watkins, Lucas Kelley, Jase Puckett and Ashton Rudolph; (third row)) Coach Matt Humphrey, Coach Blake Rodahaver, Shane Glover, Andon Ridenhour, Brayden Madison, Remington Owens, Alik Archie, Mason Williams, Logan Griffin, Jeb Lunsford, Coach Don Pitt and Coach Hal Blackman; (fourth row, top) Cody Dallosta, Anderson Hayes, Knox Liggett, Westin Porter, Phillip Scates, Heston Rudolph, Baker Biggs and Charles Jones.
The Greenfield Junior High Yellowjacket football team finished 8-0 and claimed the Reelfoot Conference championship in the process. This was Greenfield’s first unbeaten team since 2007.
The Jackets defeated Hillcrest 38-8 to claim the Reelfoot crown.
Greenfield coach Hal Blackman said his team’s success was attributed to his veteran players.
“We have a great group of eighth-graders,” Blackman said. “I hope they move up to the high school team.”
Brayden Madison, seventh-grade center/linebacker/long snapper earned all-conference honors. His dad, James Madison, incidentally, was part of the last undefeated middle school team at Greenfield during his eighth-grade year on the team. The Yellowjackets lose eight defensive starters and seven offensive starters next year. Blackman said next year will be a rebuilding year. Blackman, who was an all-state running back in 1984, said he’s coached at Greenfield for 33 years. He was, at one time, the high school football coach. He also coaches girls’ softball at Greenfield.
REELFOOT REGIONAL CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS – The Greenfield Junior High Yellowjackets football team claimed this year’s Reelfoot Regional Conference Championship title after its 38-8 win over Hillcrest. Pictured is the Greenfield Junior High Yellowjackets 2023 team (first row, from left) water girls and ball boys Maddie Paschall Ellie Porter, Bennett Tucker, Jaret Lunsford, Miller Pitt, Halton Darby, Kensie Gardner and Adlee Sullivan; (second row) Gunner Gibson, Jace Thomas, Tyler Reynolds, Ryder Arant, Noah Wilson, Jacob Watkins, Lucas Kelley, Jase Puckett and Ashton Rudolph; (third row)) Coach Matt Humphrey, Coach Blake Rodahaver, Shane Glover, Andon Ridenhour, Brayden Madison, Remington Owens, Alik Archie, Mason Williams, Logan Griffin, Jeb Lunsford, Coach Don Pitt and Coach Hal Blackman; (fourth row, top) Cody Dallosta, Anderson Hayes, Knox Liggett, Westin Porter, Phillip Scates, Heston Rudolph, Baker Biggs and Charles Jones.