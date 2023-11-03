Greenfield Caps Unbeaten Season with Reelfoot Championship

The Greenfield Junior High Yellowjacket football team finished 8-0 and claimed the Reelfoot Conference championship in the process. This was Greenfield’s first unbeaten team since 2007.

The Jackets defeated Hillcrest 38-8 to claim the Reelfoot crown.

Greenfield coach Hal Blackman said his team’s success was attributed to his veteran players.

“We have a great group of eighth-graders,” Blackman said. “I hope they move up to the high school team.”

Brayden Madison, seventh-grade center/linebacker/long snapper earned all-conference honors. His dad, James Madison, incidentally, was part of the last undefeated middle school team at Greenfield during his eighth-grade year on the team. The Yellowjackets lose eight defensive starters and seven offensive starters next year. Blackman said next year will be a rebuilding year. Blackman, who was an all-state running back in 1984, said he’s coached at Greenfield for 33 years. He was, at one time, the high school football coach. He also coaches girls’ softball at Greenfield.