County’s Long-Term Recovery Group Issues Update

In honor of National Disaster Preparedness Month in September, Weakley County Long Term Recovery Group partnered with Weakley County Emergency Management Agency and Northwest Tennessee Development District to host the Weakley County Community Disaster Preparedness Event on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Martin Recreational Complex in Martin.

The event included 21 representatives from disaster recovery organizations, local emergency services departments and Touch-A-Truck with their emergency vehicles, free weather radio distribution and programing by the American Red Cross, free face painting and inflatables for the kids were sponsored by A2H Design. The family-friendly event helped more than 300 Weakley County residents prepare for future disasters.

WCLTRG has partnered with the Cascade Relief Team, the Community Foundation of Western Kentucky, and the American Red Cross to provide applications for tornado shelters to individuals residing in FEMA-recognized counties eligible for individual assistance from the December 2021 tornados. Understanding the immediate need for safety during such unprecedented times, the collaboration aims to provide tornado shelters to those affected by the tornadoes.

“Protection and preparedness are key during natural disasters. By providing tornado shelters, we aim to make vulnerable communities safer in the face of future adversities,” said Marc Brooks from Cascade Relief Team. Residential homeowners residing in eligible counties can apply regardless of previous aid received. Beneficiaries of this initiative will have in-ground shelter or safe room options. The application deadline is Oct. 31, 2023, and the online application is available at www.crtshelters.org. A Cascade Relief Team representative will contact applicants. For more information, contact Josh Taylor via email at josh@cascaderelief.org or media contact Marc Brooks via email at info@cascaderelief.org.

Northwest Tennessee Development District’s Disaster Recovery Team continues to work with the Tennessee Volunteer Organization Active in Disasters (VOAD) and other disaster/emergency agencies to establish a West Tennessee Regional VOAD. If you are a first responder agency, a non-profit, a faith-based organization, or a community agency with an interest in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery, you are welcome to join our discussion as we work to strengthen West Tennessee for the next emergency or disaster, as it’s not if but when. Please email joyce.washington@nwtdd.org and you will be added to the email list for updates and meeting notices.

As of Oct. 4, 2023, the WCLTRG Allocations Committee has facilitated the payment of $364,613.95 to meet the needs of survivors in case management since its inception. Funding has been provided by Dresden Church of Christ, Dresden First Baptist Church, Dresden Rotary Club, Greenfield Church of Christ, Lebanon Church of Christ, Lutheran Disaster Relief, Weakley County Baptist Association, Tennessee-Western Kentucky United Methodists Conference, and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. These organizations provided an additional $200,920.00 in assistance to survivors prior to the creation of the WCLTRG in addition to food, toiletries, appliances, and clothing.

Total assistance distributed thus far includes:

Auto – $15,981.29

Construction – $76,432.89

Furniture/Appliances – $78,770.95

Home Repairs – $123,447.75

Household – $900.63

Housing – $21,545.00

Services – $28,041.37

Storage – $900.00

Supplies – $16,714.23

Personal Care – $1,879.84

Total distributed through WCLTRG as of Oct. 4, 2023 – $364,613.95

Total distributed by funders prior to WCLTRG formation – $200,920.00

Total distributed to survivors by the funders – $565,533.95

The following case management update was provided by UMCOR on Sept. 30, 2023:

Open Cases – 28

Closed Cases – 127

Awaiting Assignment to Case Manager – 0

Repair and Rebuild projects in progress – 20

Repair and Rebuild projects completed – 7

If you are a survivor with unmet needs or your needs have changed, please contact the Disaster Recovery Connection at 1-615-270-9255 or the Tornado Recovery Center at 1-731-699-7913. The Tornado Recovery Center is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to support survivors locally. The center is currently staffed by the Program Coordinator and two case managers. Walk-ins are welcome or you can contact the center by calling 1-731-699-7913.

Visit www.rebuildweakley.com and https://www.facebook.com/WCLTRG for more information regarding disaster recovery in Weakley County.

The WCLTRG wanted to thank the following sponsors and participants for the Disaster Preparedness Event held last month:

Weakley County Municipal Electric System

Tennessee Department of Transportation

United Way of West Tennessee

American Red Cross

Weakley County Prevention Coalition

Northwest Tennessee Development District

Weakley County Emergency Management Agency

Martin Fire Department

Martin Police Department

Weakley County Ambulance Service

Team Rubicon

West Tennessee Legal Services

United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR)

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council

ServPro

Henry County Emergency Management Agency

Knotts Landing

Jewels & Gems

Space Walk of Martin

A2H Design