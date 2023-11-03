Charger Avalanche Buries McNairy Central

By Jim Steele

MVP Sports

Martin-Westview let out all the stops against McNairy Central Friday night.

The Chargers scored three touchdowns through the air, four on the ground enroute to a 51-0 regional win over the Bobcats.

Asa Barnes had touchdown runs of 30 and 6 yards to lead the Charger scoring attack.

Westview coach Jarrod Neal was pleased with his team’s performance.

“Anytime you win like that, a lot of people get to play,” he said. “We needed a win like that. I think we’re building confidence.”

Donteze Joy caught a 25-yard TD pass to open the scoring. Tyler Belew was next with a 10-yard scoring aerial. Barnes uncorked a 30-yard TD run, followed by Cooper Spaulding’s 62-yard TD reception.

Cam Davis added a 2-yard TD run, followed by Barnes’ 6-yard TD run, his second of the4 night. Miles Vincent sprinted 20 yards for a score to wrap things up.

“It was one of those games where we were kind of clicking and we needed that,” Neal said. “We have a short week this week, but we’ve had two good days so far.”

The Chargers, 6-3, have a short week this week and will visit Covington 7 p.m. Thursday (tonight). Covington, 7-2, blanked Ripley 36-0 last Friday night. The winner of this game is the regional runner-up and will host a first-round playoff game. The loser of this game finishes third and hits the road for the first round of the playoffs.