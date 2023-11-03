Beulah Land Cowboy Church News

Beulah Land Cowboy Church services are at the church and online. Services are on the Beulah Land Cowboy Church Facebook page. The church lifts up special prayer for the church, Bro. Roger, Oscar McPeak, Theresa Quillon, Larry Dew, Ron Cooper, Kim Martin, Israel, the world, and so many others.

Jerry Luker led the music service Sunday morning. The specials were by Allie Sproul and Rick King. Bro. Roger’s sermon was “Amazing Grace” from Titus chapter 2, Luke 6 and Revelation chapters 21 & 22. “Whether we go to Heaven or Hell is totally the choice we, ourselves, make. Choose Jesus today.”

Sunday evening was the church’s Ladies service, led by Mary Dew. The lesson was about the “Goodness of God.” Some of the many scriptures discussed were James chapter, 1, Luke 11, Psalm 107, Mark 10 and Matthew 7. “Our blessings are countless. Let’s not fail to be thankful, and even during difficult times.”

The men served food in the fellowship hall after the service.

The church will have a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. until 3. All are welcome to join the church membership for fun, food and fellowship.

The fifth Sunday night singing will be Sunday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. All are invited to join in and bring a song.