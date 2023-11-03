‘Bellwethers 2023’ UTM Juried Exhibition Open in Humboldt

The University of Tennessee at Martin Department of Visual and Theatre Arts will host a juried exhibition of artwork by students from colleges throughout the South titled “Bellwethers 2023.”

The exhibition will be held from now through Nov. 16 at the West Tennessee Regional Art Center in Humboldt. It will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

This exhibition is competitive, and the juror for this year’s show is Josh Breeden, a Martin native and UT Martin graduate and the art director for Loaded for Bear advertising agency in Memphis.

Several of the 32 artists selected for the exhibit are from the UT Martin art program, including junior Nidia Alonso of Troy, senior Jordan Dodd of Lynchburg, sophomore Callie Hollowell of Jackson, senior Matthew Mancusi of Martin, junior Izzy Merickle of McEwen and senior Taylor Rucker of Pegram.

For more information, contact the UT Martin Department of Visual and Theatre Arts at 731-881-7400.