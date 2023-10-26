Kustoff, McCaul Resolution Supporting Israel Passes House of Representatives

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, a bipartisan resolution introduced by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX), Ranking Member Gregory Meeks (D-NY), and co-sponsored by Congressman David Kustoff (R-TN) overwhelmingly passed the House of Representatives. This critical resolution condemns Hamas, an Iranian-backed terrorist group, for launching the surprise and barbaric attack on Israel and reiterates the United States’ unwavering support for our strongest ally in the Middle East.

Congressman Kustoff spoke on the House floor in favor of the resolution. Below are his remarks:

“I rise today to speak in favor of this critical resolution to condemn Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel and reiterate our nation’s strong support for our greatest ally in the Middle East, Israel.

“We all know that Hamas’ heinous and unprovoked attacks on innocent Israelis are barbaric.

“It is our responsibility as Members of Congress to stand united with Israel.

“And let me be clear: Israel has a fundamental right to defend herself and her people during this conflict, during this war.

“I am honored to be Chairman of the bipartisan, House-Knesset Parliamentary Friendship Group.

“From both sides of the aisle, our members’ support for the only democracy in the Middle East is absolutely ironclad.

“This resolution demonstrates our unwavering commitment to Israel and our relationship.

“It’s important for our nation and the rest of the world, to hear this strong support and commitment from the United States House of Representatives.”

Last week, Kustoff joined other members of Congress urging Pres. Joe Biden to confirm that no aid will go to Hamas. The proposal, dubbed the Stop Taxpayer Funding of Hamas Act, was to ensure that no American taxpayer dollars will be authorized to Gaza until President Joe Biden ensures Congress these funds will not benefit terrorist organizations, such as Hamas.

The Stop Taxpayer Funding of Hamas Act would have:

Prohibited funds from being authorized for expenditure in the territory of Gaza until the president certifies to the appropriate congressional committees that U.S. funds can be expended without benefitting organizations and persons who are members of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, or any other terrorist organization as identified by U.S. law, nor controlled or influenced by Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, or any other terrorist organization as identified by U.S. law.

Ensured U.S. funds are not authorized for expenditure in the territory of Gaza through any United Nations entity or office that the President cannot certify is not encouraging or teaching anti-Israel and anti-Semitic ideas and propaganda.

This legislation was introduced in the U.S. Senate by Senators Rick Scott (F-FL), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), and Mile Braun (R-IN). The bill was blocked in the Senate.