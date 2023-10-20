Shots fired in Dresden; business and store clerk hit

By Sabrina Bates, Editor

A shots-fired incident in Dresden over the weekend sent one to the hospital and another to jail. A press release issued by the Dresden Police Department said officers were dispatched to TJ’s Market, 461 East Main St., in reference to the front glass busted out and someone bleeding at the business. The front glass had three holes consistent with bullet holes.

A clerk at the store reportedly had blood on his face, a bullet fragment in his ear and was bleeding from his ear. The clerk was transported to West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin by the Weakley County Ambulance Service.

Dresden Police Chief Bryan Chandler said he made contact with witnesses who told him they saw a person at an adjacent apartment complex fire five to six shots from a handgun in the direction of the business. The shooter was described as a tall, skinny male, wearing a black hoodie with some camo on it and darker-colored pants.

Chandler and deputies with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department went to the apartments, located at 409 Taylor St., and observed a male, reportedly matching the description of the shooter, getting into a vehicle. The release further notes officers made contact with the subject, frisking him for weapons and found none. The subject in question was identified as Devon Lamont Henry, 19, of Hawkins Road in Sharon.

After getting search consent from the vehicle owner, Chandler located an SCCY 9-mm pistol in the back seat where Henry was sitting. Chandler recovered six 9-mm shell casings in the driveway of the apartment complex. Henry was transported to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department where he reportedly agreed to speak with Chandler without an attorney present.

According to the press release, Henry admitted to shooting the gun outside at a tree to “blow off steam,” after arguing with his girlfriend. Henry did tell officers he did not have intentions of hitting TJ’s Market, according to the release.

Henry is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, six counts of Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon and Vandalism.