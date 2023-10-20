Shoplifting added to drug charges for former Martin man

A former Martin man is facing additional charges of shoplifting, in addition to recent drug charges, after he was arrested on Oct. 2.

David Hazlewood, 33, is charged with Schedule VI:Mfg/Del/Sell/Poss; Schedule III Drugs: Mfg/Del/Sale/Poss; Schedule I Drugs:Mfg/Del/Sell/Poss; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Activities and Possession of a Firearm Intent to Go Armed – Dangerous Felony after his residence at 404 East Florida Ave., Union City was raided by local law enforcement on Aug. 11. A heavy police presence was on the scene that day in Union City, where multiple officers loaded the bed of a pick-up truck with potted plants that appeared to be marijuana and components of apparent grow labs. Officers were there for more than two hours before taking him into custody.

Earlier this month, Hazlewood was arrested again on a charge of shoplifting. He is scheduled to appear before Obion County General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 7 for a hearing. The case was rescheduled after his first court appearance for the shoplifting charge on Tuesday.

Hazlewood is set to appear for a hearing before Judge Smith at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 for the drug charges. According to the Tennessee Courts website, he is being represented by the public defender’s office.