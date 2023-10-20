New Arrival Is Local Families’ Fifth Generation

The birth of Benson Tyler Madden adds a fifth generation to both sides of his family. Benson made his arrival at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City on Oct. 4. He weighed eight pounds and five ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Ty and Grace (Finch) Madden, who are now residents of Paris, Tenn.

His late, great-great grandfather, Francis E. Whiteman, was the minister at Evergreen Church of Christ in Dresden during the late 1970s. Welcoming him into the family are great-great grandmother, Jane Whiteman Guill of Dresden; great-grandmother, Julie Cooper of Gleason; grandmother, Lesa Finch of Dresden; great-great grandmother Evonne (Winchester) Shopher of Dresden and great-grandfather Stanley Shopher of Como.

The family reported Benson, along with his parents, are well.