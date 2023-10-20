Martin resident with multiple previous charges arrested for aggravated burglary

A Martin resident with multiple prior charges was arrested and booked with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office Oct. 2.

On Sept. 24, at approximately 5:28 a.m., Deputy Benjamin Sumner with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary on Sidonia Road in Sharon. Upon arrival, Sumner spoke with the resident who stated that he was woken up by a loud noise and that he spotted 44-year-old Cedric Jones yelling at him about items that were left on the property about a month ago, according to the affidavit provided by Weakley County Courthouse. The resident advised that Jones was not allowed to be in the home and made entry without permission. Jones was picked up Oct. 2 and booked with the WCSD.

Jones served a two-year sentence at Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) from 2016-2018 when he was charged with two counts of theft of property $1000-$10,000 and one count of theft of property $10,000 to $60,000. The incident happened July 11, 2018, and Jones was arraigned in 2015 and sentenced by Judge Jeff Parham in 2016. Jones’ sentence ended Jan. 14, 2018.

Jones was found guilty of numerous charges going back all the way to 1998 when he was arrested for aggravated robbery, which was dismissed. In 1999 he was charged with shoplifting and found guilty. In 2001 he was charged with assault, but it was dismissed. In 2001 he was charged with worthless checks up to $500 which was dismissed. In 2002 he was charged with worthless checks up to $500 which was deferred. In 2010 he was charged with criminal trespass which was dismissed. He was charged with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia in 2010 which was dismissed. He was charged with DUI first offense in 2012 and found guilty. In 2020 he was charged with theft up to $1,000 which was dismissed. He was charged with three failures to appear between 2003 and 2015, all dismissed. He was charged with two probation violations in 2013 which were dismissed. He was charged with driving without a license/driving on a suspended license three times between 2010 and 2013 with two dismissed and one deferred. In total, Cedric Jones has been charged with 17 previous crimes spanning the past 25 years, with 13 being dismissed and two being deferred.

Aggravated burglary is a Class C felony and carries a sentence of 3-15 years and fine up to $10,000. The case disposed in Weakley County General Session Court after Jones pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of Criminal Trespassing on Oct. 11.