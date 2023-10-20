Homecoming Week Shows UT Martin Is ‘All That!’

Submitted by UTM University Relations

When alumni think of Homecoming, they think of attending the football game and seeing old friends, but Homecoming Week is much more than that. In fact, “UT Martin is All That!”

That theme for the 2023 Homecoming Week says it all, as from Oct. 15 through Oct. 22, the University of Tennessee at Martin has several fun events and interesting programs to showcase the many facets of university life.

More than 30 events and programs line the university calendar for that week, including:

The ROTC Homecoming Color Run opened Homecoming Week Sunday afternoon at Pacer Pond, with a fireworks show that night.

The Skyhawk football team continues its quest for a third straight conference title when it takes on Charleston Southern at 2 p.m. on Oct. 21 in a Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Football Association matchup.

The inaugural Dr. Henry H. Parker Speaker Series is a new tradition to add to the UTM Homecoming schedule with Dr. Ibram Kendi as this year’s featured speaker at 11 a.m. on Oct. 20.

Alumni and their guests can gather at the Alumni After Hours social event at 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 in downtown Martin.

The week concludes with a Homecoming brunch at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 in the Boling University Center dining hall.

Alumni can vote for their favorite Homecoming banner at the alumni Facebook page. Links to do that and more information about UTM Homecoming Week – including an up-to-date schedule of events and programs and lodging information – can be found at alumni.utm.edu/homecoming.

Here is a look at this year’s UTM Homecoming Week calendar:

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

Office Decorating Contest, 10 a.m.

Rope Pull alternative rain day, behind Student Rec Center, 4 p.m.

Alumni After Hours, Courtyard, downtown Martin, 5 p.m.

Soccer vs. SIUE, 7 p.m.

Aux Cord Wars, Elam Center, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

Dr. Henry H. Parker Speaker Series, reception 11 a.m., program noon

Blaylock Inspirational Oracle Dedication, Boling University Center North Patio, 2 p.m.

Housing dedication ceremony, University Village I and II, 3 p.m.

Rope Pull championship, behind Student Rec Center, 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball vs. SIUE, 6 p.m.

NPHC Old School vs. New School Stroll-Off, Duncan Ballroom,

Boling University Center, 7 p.m.

Pyramid and Pep Rally, Elam Center, 7 p.m. (tickets available at the door)

University Choirs Dessert Evening, Blankenship Recital Hall,

Fine Arts Building, 7 p.m.

Black Alumni Council In Living Color Alumni Mixer,

Dunagan Alumni Center, 9 p.m.-midnight

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

Chancellor’s Brunch and Alumni Awards Program, 9 a.m. (by invitation only)

Rotoract, Phi Eta Sigma, SGA Can Sculpture Contest, 9-11 a.m.

Quad City opens, 10:30 a.m.

Volleyball vs. SIUE, 11 a.m.

Football Team’s Skyhawk Walk, 11 a.m.

Black Alumni Council Tailgate, outside Hardy M. Graham Stadium, noon

Football vs. Charleston Southern, Hardy M. Graham Stadium, 2 p.m.

National Pan-Hellenic Council Step Show, Elam Center, 7 p.m.

University Choirs Dessert Evening, Blankenship Recital Hall, 7 p.m.

Black Alumni Council ’90s House Party Alumni After-Party, Ava Manor, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

SUNDAY, OCT. 22