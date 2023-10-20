Dresden Cross Country Teams Bound for State

All of the Dresden Middle School and Elementary School runners are going to state after Saturday’s Memphis Youth Athletics Regional championship on Saturday at Shelby Farms.

The DMS girls and boys claimed the third-place team honor at regional. The DES girls were 2nd and the DES boys finished 5th out of the school teams represented at the regional on Saturday in Memphis.

It is the first time in program history that all four teams have advanced to the KYA state championships in the same season.

DMS was the highest-finishing Class A school at the regional in both the girls and boys divisions. Dresden does not compete in the TMSAA, where classifications separate schools of different sizes like a number of area schools.

The DMS Lady Lions were also champions at the “Best of the West” meet in September as well as at the prestigious St. Mary’s Invitational in Paducah.

The KYA State Championship Meet is scheduled for Oct. 28 at Shelby Farms in Memphis.

At the regional, DMS seventh-grader Hudson McDaniel finished first overall to claim her third straight individual regional championship. Lady Lion teammates Sasha Rodriguez and Peyton Oliver also earned individual medalist honors by virtue of finishing in the top 20.

Dresden seventh-grader Megan Walker claimed a medal with a top 20 finish in the girls’ junior varsity race.

In the boys’ middle school race, Vaughn Bounds led the Lions with a 4th-place finish, while teammate Carson Brownloe-Rendon claimed a medal with a top 20 finish.

The DMS boys team includes Vaughn Bounds, Carson Brownlow-Rendon, Miles Cary, Wyatt Craig, Miles Collins, Josh Fulgham, and Marcus George.

The DMS girls team includes Hudson McDaniel, Sasha Rodriguez, Peyton Oliver, Jillien Gallimore, Bailey Warbington, Maggie Robinson, Caroline Stephenson, Kinsley Smith, Lily Pash, Megan Walker, Kynlee Summers, and Kinlee Harris.

In the elementary ranks, Dresden’s Emzy Collins was the individual regional champion. She was joined on the top 20 podium by Lady Lion teammates Taelyn Trevathan, Nella Wilhite, and Tymber Ferrell. Dresden Elementary also boasted five medalists in the junior varsity girls’ race in the persons of Matilda Hubbard, Emma Green, Nevaeh Fulgham, Emilee Ferrell, and Addie Guerreeo.

Dresden’s Elementary boys placed two runners in the top 20 with Benjamin Pettit and Trace Smith both earning individual medals.

The DES girls’ team comprises Emzy Collins, Nella Wilhite, Gwendolyn Bounds, Willow Erwin, Maci Jo Buckley, Adalyn Morris, Aurora Sides, Taelyn Trevathan, Tymber Ferrell, Hayden McDaniel, Addie Guerrero, Brylee Slusser, Charley Kate Harrison, Emilee Ferrell, Emma Green, Matilda Hubbard, Nevaeh Fulgham, and Tegan Stout along with Emalyn Ellis, who missed regional due to illness.

The DES boys team is made up of Trace Smith, Nash Bynum, John Robert Jolley, Benjamin Pettit, Dax Rainey, Briar Biggers, Hudson Meeks, and Jon Green.

Coaches for Dresden Middle School Cross Country are Todd Maxey and Kenneth Coker.

Coaches for Dresden Elementary School are Todd Maxey and Dustin Rainey.

Dresden High School coach Wendi Maxey provides additional support.