Commodities Distribution This Week in Dresden

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Commodity Food will be distributed on Wednesday, Oct. 18, for the last names beginning M-Z and on Thursday, Oct. 19, for the last names beginning A-L. Distribution times are from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Those picking up commodities must be signed up prior to these distribution dates. This is a drive-through distribution. Drivers must follow the map and have an orange card to pick up commodity; there will be no exceptions. Those who are not signed up and have an orange card must wait until Thursday, Oct. 19, from 1:30-2 p.m. only to sign up and possibly receive food. For those singing up on Thursday, they must have proof of how many members are in the hone and show all income for the household and proof of the address.

Eligibility is based on total gross household income, not in excess of the state-established maximum percentage of the poverty guidelines for the appropriate household size.

If you or anyone in the household are receiving aid from one the following programs – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP), Families First, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or resides in public housing, you must provide documentation of such assistance.

In accordance with federal laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy, Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

To file a complaint of discrimination, write or contact USDA Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call toll-free (866) 632-9992. Individuals who are hearing-impaired or speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339; or 1-800-845-6136 (Spanish). NWTEDC and USDA are an equal opportunity providers and employers.