Welfare check leads to kidnapping, drug charges

By Sabrina Bates

Editor

A Dresden man is facing kidnapping, assault, drug and several other charges after a welfare check revealed a woman had reportedly been beaten and held against her will.

According to an affidavit, Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 151 Travis Chapel Rd. in Dresden on Oct. 6 for a welfare check of a young woman at the residence. WCSD Sgt. Ryan Schaeffer and Dep. Crocker attempted to make contact with someone at the residence but were unsuccessful. Officers discovered resident Trever James Bradberry, 24, had an active warrant for Failure to Appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

Officers executed a search warrant and had to make forcible entry into the property, according to the affidavit. Bradberry was found in the back bedroom of the home holding a machete in his right hand, the report cites. A female victim ran out of the bedroom and officers noted visible wounds on her face and a deep cut on her left hand.

According to the report, Bradberry actively resisted arrest and engaged in a physical altercation with the officers. A pat-down search of Bradberry reportedly revealed a container with approximately .65 grams of methamphetamine. A further search uncovered 53 m30 pills believed to be Fentanyl and an additional 13.88 grams of methamphetamine. Also discovered was an oval Alprazolam (Xanax) pill, according to the report.

The victim told officers that Bradberry had been physically abusing her with his hands, a baseball bat, and taser, while holding her against her will for approximately a week, the affidavit notes. She reportedly had visible injuries on her face, neck, arms, legs and hands. She was transported by EMS and later airlifted for medical treatment.

Bradberry was taken into custody by officers and charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Assault, Possession of Schedule IV, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Meth-Related), Mfg/Del/Sale/Poss of two Controlled Substances (meth and fentanyl). Bradberry had pending charges from an incident on Aug. 2, when he was arrested for Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Activities and Meth – Possession of Casual Exchange.

He is being held in the Weakley County Detention Center.