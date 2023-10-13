Upcoming Local Events

TWRA Hunter Safety Class Set

A TWRA Hunter Safety class will be held at the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, located at 7951 Hwy. 22 in Dresden, on Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is mandatory that students stay for the entire class. There will be a lunch break from 11:45 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees may bring a sack lunch if they wish. Students must be at least nine years old to sign up and should do so at tnwildlife.org (follow the website through hunter education to find the Weakley County Class). Those without a social security number need to call the TWRA main office in Nashville at 615-781-6500 and a number will be assigned for registration purposes. The class is limited to 30 students.

Weakley County Historical and Genealogical Society to Meet

The program for this month’s Weakley County Historical and Genealogical Society is titled, “African Americans in Northwest Tennessee.” The event will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 16, Martin Public Library, in downtown Martin in the Event Center.

Historian Beverly Claybrooks will review the experiences of African Americans in the region at a special event as part of the monthly meeting of the Weakley County Historical and Genealogical Society. The event will include the history of the Weakley County Training School in Martin and the ground-breaking career of its alumnus Dorothy White Smith. If attending, please use the Central Street entrance at the East side of the library.