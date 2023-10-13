Multiple Announcements Made at Dresden City Board Meeting

By Shannon Taylor

Associate Editor

Multiple announcements were made at the monthly meeting held Monday, Oct. 2, by the Dresden City Board including a city trunk or treat, Dresden beautification, pageants, Weakley County’s Bicentennial Event and The Cumberland Presbyterian Church Open House.

Former alderman Sandra Klutts announced that the Dresden Business Association is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. Klutts also said that the City Beautification Committee is planning to decorate the Court Square for fall and sponsor a Scarecrow decorating contest with prizes. Klutts said they are having the Miss Tennessee preliminary Iris Festival, Miss Weakley County and Teen pageants. The date is set for Oct. 28 at Dresden High School’s little theater, with the time to be announced soon.

Maddox announced the upcoming Weakley County’s Bicentennial birthday bash. It is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6-8 p.m. at the Weakley County Courthouse. Maddox also announced the Open House for Dresden Cumberland Presbyterian Church, which is set for Sunday, Oct. 15 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Maddox discussed the Greenfield Highway property, which Maddox said was thought to have been running a business.

“Ms. Branscum has been in contact with the owners of the property. I think there are others that have gone out there and inspected it and she has sent the letter, basically a cease-and-desist letter, and an email and there’s been a phone call made. So they basically got 30 days to get that spot cleaned up and I wanted you to know the city was on top of that one for once,” Maddox said.

Maddox said when the condemnation board last met, there were several properties that were considered.

“We did send official notice to some of those properties,” Maddox said. Maddox also said that property owners that were present at the meeting were given 60 days and if they weren’t present they gave them 30 days. “Some, we went ahead and sent official notice because we’ve been working on it long enough.”

The condemnation Board will meet again Oct. 16 at city hall.

Police Chief Bryan Chandler said that day was Dresden Elementary School’s Fall Festival, and he was going to be in the dunking booth. He invited everyone to come out and dunk him a few times to help support the school. Chandler also said the police department was starting to see counterfeit $100 dollar bills and to be careful.

Resolution 2021-04 was passed unanimously by the board. This resolution moved money received for ARPA sewer projects into the operating budget.

The next regularly-scheduled city board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. at Dresden City Hall.