Dresden Girl Scouts Donate to Dresden Elementary

Dresden Girl Scout Troop 40225 recently donated items to the Dresden Elementary Cub Corner. Girls entering K-12th grade can contact Debra Martin at 731-215-6124 for additional information on joining the girl scouts. Pictured are (back row, from left) Anastasia Heisler, Riley Carrington and Callie Willis; (front, from left) Juniper Rempel, Ella Parker, Kylee Fawver, Hannah Moore, Emma Suratt and Amelia Wilson. Not pictured were Roselyn Rempel. The troop leaders are Kachanda Alexander, Jeanette Rempel, and Ruby Wallace. Photo Credit: Dresden Elementary School