Westview HS Marching Band Brings Home Awards from Arkansas

During the third competition of the season for the Westview High School Marching Band at the Jonesboro (Ark.) Marching Band Invitational held Saturday, Oct. 7, the award-winning band brought home more awards to add to their trophy case.

The band competed in the Class 2A-2 Division. Westview earned a first-place award in its field commander category. The band’s field commander is Samantha Bates. Westview also earned second-place awards in the categories of percussion, color guard and overall band. Band members claimed an “Excellent” rating in the 2nd division.

Westview Marching Band travels to Paragould, Ark., on Saturday, Oct. 21, for another competition.