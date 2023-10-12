Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame on Display at Martin Public Library

Pictured at the ribbon-cutting event for the Weakley County Sports Hall of fame display at the Martin Public Library Friday afternoon included local sports hall-of-famers and board members of the Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame (from left) Jimbo Davis, Wayne McCreight, Alex Bynum, Kay Hudson, Johnny Shanklin, Larry Kelly, Randy Huffstetler, Cathy Dunagan, Lee Lawrence, John Liggett, Andrea Hughes, Jennifer Schlicht and John Hatler. Photo by Sabrina Bates/Dresden Enterprise
Friday was a big day for the Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame as community members gathered in the Martin Public Library to view the county’s sports memorabilia gracing a wall at the public space. Hall of Fame Board Chairman John Hatler told the crowd gathered the display will have a home in a public space in every community of Weakley County. The Weakley County Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help with the ribbon cutting for Friday’s event. Simply Southern of Gleason catered the monumental occasion.
Guests, hall of famers and Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame board members were on hand Friday to help cut the ribbon for the sports memorabilia display at the Martin Public library. Photo courtesy of Steve James, WCMT.