Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame on Display at Martin Public Library

Friday was a big day for the Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame as community members gathered in the Martin Public Library to view the county’s sports memorabilia gracing a wall at the public space. Hall of Fame Board Chairman John Hatler told the crowd gathered the display will have a home in a public space in every community of Weakley County. The Weakley County Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help with the ribbon cutting for Friday’s event. Simply Southern of Gleason catered the monumental occasion.