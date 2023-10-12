Gleason gets back on winning track with Humboldt

By Jim Steele

MVP Sports

Gleason returned to the smiling side of the ledger after dismantling visiting Humboldt 54-36 last Friday night.

This was a back-and-forth, track-meet type of game that Gleason coach Noah Lampkins was pleased to secure.

“We were able to get back into the win column,” he said. “We played okay. We were pretty good on offense, but we’re still a work in progress on defense.”

Gage Byington led the Bulldogs with two rushing touchdowns and one receiving. He has 12 touchdowns this season. Aiden Legens led the Bulldogs in rushing with two scores.

“We struggled a bit in the offensive line and in special teams,” said Lampkins. “They had four or five touchdowns on crazy stuff, like big alley-oop catches, a couple of onside kicks and a blocked punt.”

Defensively, Lampkins was pleased with his team.

“We stopped their running game,” he said. “We were able to create a couple of turnovers. “

Gleason, 5-3, 2-3 in the region, is off this week, but heads to Dresden Oct. 20 to face unbeaten county rival Dresden.