Chargers prevail, Jackets tumble

By Jim Steele

MVP Sports

Martin-Westview captured a 41-0 shutout over visiting Bolivar Central Friday night during the team’s homecoming game, to improve to 5-3 on the year, 4-1 in the region.

The Chargers have this Friday night off but travel to Selmer to face the Bobcats of McNairy Central. McNairy is 1-6 overall and enjoyed an open date last week.

Westview and McNairy were first-round playoff foes in 1989 and 1990. In ’89, the Chargers won a hotly-contested road game before succumbing to Brentwood Academy in the state semifinals. In 1990, the Chargers lost to the Bobcats in overtime on a very cold, rainy night.

Meanwhile, Trinity Christian defeated host Greenfield 41-0 Friday night.

The Jackets are 3-5 overall, 2-3 in the region. Greenfield is off this week, but will return to action Oct. 20 when it visits Lake County.