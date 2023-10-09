WHS Golf Bound for State By Editor | October 9, 2023 | 0 STATE BOUND – Members of the Westview golf team showed out Sept. 27 at regionals. They played in Decaturville and qualified for the state tournament. Ethan Hatler was 2nd for the day and Luke Stephenson was 4th for the day. Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Dresden Elementary Runners Earn Medals October 9, 2023 | No Comments » Five Westview turnovers costly against No. 3 Dyersburg October 9, 2023 | No Comments » Betzou boots Dresden to big victory over UC October 9, 2023 | No Comments » Charger cross country has good day at Trinity meet October 9, 2023 | No Comments » WHS Golf are District Champs October 9, 2023 | No Comments »