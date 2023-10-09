Weakley County Archives Celebrates Volunteers

On Friday, Sept. 15, the Weakley County Archives recognized those who have volunteered at the Archives since 2011 through the present.

Volunteers in the past have done things like cleaning the records that were stored in the basement of the courthouse using supplies that specialized in mold and mildew. When the location at the Northwest Tennessee Headstart building was selected for the first location for the archived records from the courthouse, volunteers pulled old carpet and put new carpet down, put a fresh coat of paint on the walls and assembled shelving units for the records to be stored on. When the current location was selected at the Weakley County Personal Development Center on Highway 22, there were volunteers who packed and moved a lot of records to be processed there.

The Weakley County Archives committee is looking for some volunteers who would like to help in the processing of records. Those interested in helping to preserve local history can contact Weakley County archives at 731-364-2163.