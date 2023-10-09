Shooting Hunger Raises Funds for Children in Weakley County

DONATION MADE TO BACKPACK PROGRAM – For the second year, Tennessee Farm Bureau, Tennessee Farmers Cooperative, and Farm Credit Mid-America/Rural 1st made a very generous donation of $2,700 to the Weakley County Backpack Program to provide meals for hungry kids in Weakley County. Funds were raised through Shooting Hunger sporting clay shoots. Since 2015, Shooting Hunger events have provided more than two million meals to hungry Tennessee children. For more information about Shooting Hunger, visit www.shootinghunger.com. Pictured presenting and receiving the $2,700 donation are (from left) Paul Ryan Wilson, Weakley Farmers Co-op; Colin Johnson, Weakley County Backpack President; John Chester, President of Weakley County FB Directors; Ty Smithson, Weakley County Farm Credit and Bryant Rhodes, Weakley County FB Agency Manager.