McKenzie man charged in shooting last week

By Sabrina Bates

A McKenzie man was taken into custody last week and charged in connection with a shooting that sent a woman to a Nashville hospital.

According to an affidavit, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jordan Haynes, 26, of McKenzie on Tuesday and charged him with Aggravated Assault. The report further cites at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, Haynes intentionally shot Gerilee Washam, 20, of Gleason in the right leg with what is believed by law enforcement to be a 9 mm handgun. The incident reportedly occurred on Blooming Grove Road in the Weakley County portion of McKenzie.

Washam did identify Haynes as the person who shot her, according to the affidavit. She was airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital for treatment. Her condition was not known at press time.

Haynes is a felon, convicted of attempted second-degree murder in Carroll County in May 2019. According to reports, Haynes was the shooter in a June 8, 2018, incident on Highland Drive in McKenzie. The victim told officers the suspect shot into the passenger side front door of a vehicle and officers confirmed finding bullet holes in the car. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Haynes was ordered to serve an eight-year sentence for the conviction. News outlets reported he was on the lam in May 2019, when U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force sought Haynes for a felony warrant for failure to appear. A cash reward was offered for information leading to Haynes’ arrest at the time.

He is scheduled to appear in front of Weakley County General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 11. Martin Dunn is listed as his attorney.