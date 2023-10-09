Matt Beaty Hosting Fourth Scholarship Weekend

Former Dodgers, Padres and Royals Matt Beaty and his wife, Jesica are hosting the fourth annual Matt Beaty Scholarship Weekend.

The golf tournament will take place on Oct. 28 at Persimmon Hills golf course in Sharon, Tennessee. The tournament will be a four-man scramble. The price is $260 per team or $65 per individual golfer. A silent auction with signed items will be available for bidding. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

On Oct. 29, Picnic at the Park and a baseball camp will be happening at the Dresden City Park. Ballpark food plates will be sold at the picnic starting at 12:30 p.m. Beaty will be available until 2 p.m. to take pictures and sign autographs. The camp will begin at 2 p.m. with boys and girls from ages 5-18 welcomed to participate. The cost is $35 preregistration and $40 the day of per child. Cost includes a plate at the picnic and a drawstring backpack.

Since 2019, the Matt Beaty Fund has given out more than $40,000 to Weakley County sports programs. The fund also sent a check for $50,000 to United Way of West Tennessee to support the Weakley County Long Term Recovery Group.

Businesses can become sponsors of the scholarship weekend. Sponsorships range from $150-$500.

Donations are also welcomed at this link: https://www.cfmt.org/. Search ‘Matt Beaty Fund’ and click the ‘Give to this fund’ button.

Visit this link for registration forms: https://mattbeatyfund.eventbrite.com for the scholarship event weekend.

Golf registration forms can also be found at Persimmon Hills Golf Course. Picnic at the Park and camp signups can be found at local schools and the Dresden City Park office.

All information can also be found at Matt Beaty Scholarship Fund on Facebook.

Contact Jesica Beaty for more information: 7314155412 or beatyfund@gmail.com.