Local Food Network Invites All to the Table

Celebrate the Local Food Network with a delicious homegrown meal on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Dresden Farmers Market, with food sourced from Northwest Tennessee farmers and prepared exclusively by Executive Chef Eric Waters, including seasonal offerings paired with mocktails.

Silent auction items will be on sale for attendees to browse, place bids on, and purchase to support the LFN’s programming in 2024.

Live music will be provided by the Weakley County Open Mic Crew.

Tickets are $65 per person. Ticket sales are tax deductible with proceeds going directly to the Local Food Network’s programming. Get more than one ticket and receive a group discount. The Northwest Tennessee Local Food Network’s farm-to-table fundraiser is on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Dresden Farmers Market. #GetitLocal and get a ticket today at NWTNLFN.org.