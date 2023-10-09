It’s Time for a New Weakley County Map

The Weakley County Chamber of Commerce has once again partnered with NovoPrint USA to update the official county map.

This all-new, full-color, Multimedia Map will provide Weakley County Chamber Members with an affordable opportunity to promote their business, while showing their support for the community and their Chamber.

The new map will be in print and online in an interactive format that will be linked to the Chamber website. The online map is Google integrated with driving directions and printable PDF files.

To see the most recent map’s online version, visit https://www.1001-map.com/weakley.map.

Maps will be distributed throughout the area in strategic locations using acrylic displays. Chamber member sponsors will be represented in print, online, and display exposure, all for the price of one advertisement. Since the last map was produced in 2012, the area has experienced many changes. The updated map will include all of the new streets, points of interest and subdivisions.

NovoPrint USA can design an advertisement free of charge, for those who choose to use this service. The maps will be in circulation for two full years.

Contact NovoPrint representative Christy McMillan for further information or to set an appointment to secure a spot on this new project.

Call McMillan at 740-255-6880 or email her at christy.mcmillan@novoprint.com for additional information.