Improving Lions steamroll Humboldt 63-0

By Jim Steele

Dresden quarterback Cameron Schlicht threw four touchdown passes; Nick Turnbow caught two of them, while Tristan Jett tacked on two running scores as the Lions dismantled visiting Humboldt 63-0.

Dresden coach Keith Hodge said he was pleased with how his team broke from the gate.

“We got going pretty early and took the opening kickoff and scored on a couple of plays,” he said. “We tackled well, contained well, and didn’t give up a lot of deep balls. Our defense played well again, with two shutouts in a row.”

The Lions reached 63 points by halftime and got things rolling early. Schilcht hit Turnbow for a 48-yard TD pass. Jett followed with a 9-yard TD run. Schlicht hit Aiden Lawrence for a 50-yard scored and followed that up with TD passes to Creed Melton (43 yards) and Turnbow (44 yards). Jett tacked on a 20-yard TD run and then the defense got in the act.

Desean Martin had a 23-yard scoop-and-score, then Micah Wingate added another fumble return for a touchdown.

Schlicht rambled in from the 3 for a rushing TD. Paul Betsou was perfect in nine extra-point attempts.

“I thought we played well. The main thing I wanted to see is us not waiting around,” Hodge said. “I wanted to see us come out and play fast. We really needed that.”

Hodge was pleased with the line play.

“I thought our offense executed well and the line played well,” he said. “We still have things to work on and get better at. We need to stay motivated.”

The Lions, 5-0, host 4-1 Obion Central at Rotary Field Friday night.