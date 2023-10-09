Greenfield to host 35th Annual Fire Prevention Festival October 9th – 14th

BY DAVID FISHER

david@magicvalleypublishing.com

The Greenfield Fire Department will host the 35th Annual Fire Prevention Festival the week of October 9th through October 14th.

The weeklong celebration features a variety of fun-filled activities sure to please young and old alike.

There will be live entertainment, a Car Show; Arts and Crafts; educational displays; good food; bouncy inflatables, a Puppet Show and other kid-oriented events; the Fire Prevention Festival Parade; and fireworks.

Greenfield Fire Chief Bob Dudley has been named this year’s Grand Marshal of the Greenfield Fire Prevention Festival. The parade will include numerous floats, beauty pageant royalty, antique vehicles, horses, a Bag Pipe Band, and other marching entries.

Fire Prevention Festival – Daily Schedule of Events (Oct. 9-14)

Tuesday, October 10th

Lunch including chili, dessert, and a drink will be held at the Senior Citizens Center at the park pavilion from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The cost of the luncheon is $9.00. Contact anyone at the center. Donations will be made for country ham to be given away on Saturday, October 14th at 12:00 noon. Chances are $1.00 each. All money goes to the Nutrition Site and Senior Citizens Center.

Pope’s Concessions will be open Tuesday, October 10th – Saturday, October 14 th from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. They will have cotton candy, polish sausage, corndogs, burgers, etc. So come by and get your favorite food.

Wednesday, October 11th

Greenfield High School’s Senior Class of 2024 will sponsor the Greenfield Fire Prevention Kick-off Breakfast at Wimpey’s Corner from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. Enjoy country ham, eggs, homemade biscuits and gravy, coffee, and juice with all proceeds going to the schools. Advance tickets are available. Contact: Any Senior or Kila Archie at 731-514-8008 or Jamie Shelton at 731-234-6270.

There will be a Food Truck Night in the middle block from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. So come to town with your appetite. There will be serval different types of food available.

Thursday, October 12th

The Greenfield Fire Department will be sponsoring a Spaghetti Supper from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Greenfield School Cafeteria. This is a fundraiser to buy firefighting equipment. The cost is $10.00. Contact any member of the Fire Department concerning the event.

Friday, October 13th

The Rotary Club will have a Pork Chop Dinner from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. They will be serving at the Greenfield School Cafeteria. To-go orders are available. Questions? Contact any Rotarian for additional information.

Saturday, October 14th

A Food Drive for Sacks Food Pantry in Greenfield will be conducted at the Greenfield Fire Station in front of City Hall from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Food Pantry is a community sponsored ministry serving an average of 185 families with over 6,500 lbs. of food distributed monthly and is an agency of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. They have also sponsored several Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantries in Greenfield, where over 20,000 lbs. of food has been distributed at each event.

The Greenfield Booster Club will be selling BBQ Sandwiches and BBQ by the pound so come out and support the GHS Booster Club. Contact Jason Sparkman

The Annual Arts and Crafts Show will be held in the middle block at Greenfield Banking Company. Set-up Saturday by 8:00 a.m. Space is limited. For reservations call Greenfield Banking Company at 235-2207 and ask for Alice Ann Yeargin. There is no fee for booth space. No provisions for bad weather.

A Car Show will take place from 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in middle block and south block west side of street. The entry fee is $20.00. Contact Keith Jones at 731-571-0823 for additional information.

The Dr. Nathan Porter Library will be having their annual used book sale from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

There will be all kinds of jumpers and inflatable devices for the kids from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Front St. These activities are – FREE-FREE-FREE.

Pope’s Concessions, offering delicious carnival treats, will be available in the middle block all week long.

Food trucks will be set up on Front St.

There will be entertainment in the middle block starting at 10:30 a.m. Lisa Hilliard’s voice students will be performing. This is a great show so bring your lawn chair.

The annual 5-K run will begin at 8:00 a.m. in front of Greenfield Banking Company UNDER THE BIG AMERICAN FLAG with registration beginning at 7:00 a.m. The entry fee is $25.00. Trophies will be awarded as follows: 1st place for the overall male and female runners; 1st place for master male and female competitors; and 1st, 2nd and 3rd place will be awarded in each age group, based on five-year increments. All proceeds go to Greenfield High and Jr. High Cheerleaders. For additional information, Contact Keith Tucker at 731-514-8005 or Abby Smithson at 731-819-8134.

The line-up for the parade begins at 12:00 noon on Evergreen St., starting at Greenfield Products Road headed south along the west side of street. The parade starts at 1:00 p.m. All floats, cars, trucks, horses, and walking entries are invited to participate. Four wheelers and ATVs will also be allowed in the parade, providing someone 18 or older is driving.

For more information, contact chairpersons Elena Miller or Lorre Stout at Greenfield Banking Company at 235-2207. If anyone has questions about horse entries, call Danny Powell at 235-3997. You will be required to have a negative Coggins test to put your livestock in the parade.

The Will Burton Band and Cage Doyle will perform from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to bring their lawn chairs for a fun night of entertainment. Food will be available by Pope’s Concessions and other Food trucks.

A fireworks show begins at 8:00 p.m. Look toward the water tower on North Front St.

There will be additional food trucks with catfish, tacos, shaved ice, and ice cream.

Timetable for Saturday, October 14, 2023

7:00 a.m. – 5-K Run line up at Greenfield Banking Company on North Front St. beginning at 8:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m. – All exhibits and displays open; finger printing for children; and K-9 TBI Demo in front of the Fire Station.

9:00 a.m. until 3:00 pm. – LIFELINE Blood Mobile on site.

9:30 a.m. – Fire truck rides in middle block.

10:00 a.m. – LIVE burn side-by-side demonstration of sprinkler system in a home.

10:15 a.m. – Bag Pipe Band Perform.

10:30 a.m. – Fire Truck Rides in middle block (end).

10:30 a.m. – Madison Co. Fire Dept. Puppet Show.

10:30 a.m. – Live Music and other entertainment in middle block; Lisa Hilliard’s voice students will be performing.

11:30 a.m. – Emergency drivers meeting in front of station. All apparatus drivers need to attend.

12:00 noon – Parade line up at Evergreen Street at Greenfield Products Road right side of street. This is for public.

1:00 p.m. – Parade Starts.

12:30 p.m. – All emergency apparatus begins lining up for the parade line.

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Music by the Will Burton Band and Cade Doyle. The public is invited to bring their lawn chairs, kick back and enjoy the show. Food will be available. This will start at 6:30 p.m. and will end at 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. – the Fireworks Display may be viewed by looking North on Front St. Look toward water tank.

Several activities for children and adults are planned for Saturday, October 14th starting at 9:00 a.m.

Fire Station Events:

– Open House at the Fire Department for the public with several antique fire trucks on display.

– The children can meet Smokey the Bear, Sparky and see a puppet show at 10:30 a.m.

– There will also be free blood pressure checks and the LIFELINE bloodmobile.

– Exhibitors will have fire safety items such as smoke detectors, extinguishers, and collectibles for sale.

– Free fire truck rides

– Weakley County Sheriff’s Department will be doing fingerprinting for children ages 1-12 years old.

– Food Drive for Sacks’ Thrift Food Pantry.

Front Street Events:

– Annual 5K run will begin at 8:00 a.m.; registration starts at 7:00 a.m. under the big American flag. Contact Abby Smithson at 731- 819-8134. The entry fee is $25.00.

– TN State Fire Marshal’s Office will demonstrate a side-by-side live burn.

– The Tennessee Division of Forestry will have their equipment on display.

– Local National Guard units will have equipment displayed until 12:00 p.m.

– A Bag Pipe Band will perform.

– Nathan Porter Library will have a used book sale until 1:00 p.m.

– Blow-up inflatables from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. FREE-FREE-FREE.

– Food trucks and Pope’s Concessions 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

– Greenfield Booster Club will be selling BBQ Sandwiches and BBQ by the pound.

– Car Show 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Contact Keith Jones at 731-571-0823. $20.00 entry fee.

– Lisa Hilliard’s voice students will perform at 10:30 a.m. in the middle block.

– Various groups and organizations will have bake sales. To set up, contact Alice Ann Yeargin at 235-2207.

Parade:

– Lineup will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Evergreen Street and Greenfield Products Road headed south along the west side of the street.

– Parade starts at 1:00 p.m.

– We invite all floats, cars, trucks, horses, and walk-in entries.

– Three-wheelers and four-wheelers are allowed if an adult 18 years of age is driving the unit.

– For more information contact Elena Miller or Lorre Stout at 235-2207.

– For horse entries, contact Danny Powell at 235-3997.

Evening Events:

– Will Burton Band and Cade Doyle will be performing 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs for a fun night of entertainment.

– Food trucks will be available with catfish, tacos, shaved ice and ice cream.

– The fireworks display will be Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. The show can be best viewed looking north on Front Street toward the water tower.

Pre-Festival Event – (Sep. 9, 2023)

One of the events, associated with the Fire Prevention Festival, has already taken place. The Miss Fire Prevention Beauty Pageant, sponsored by Greenfield High School Cheerleaders. The Pageant was held September 9, 2023, at Greenfield Elementary School. The queen, in the six-to-nine-year old category, and the queen, chosen in the 16-to-21-old group, were eligible to participate in the Strawberry Festival Pageant.

The Miss Fire Prevention Beauty Pageant winners will ride in the parade on Oct. 14.

The competition was in the following age groups:

0-12 months – girls and boys

13-24 months – girls and boys

25-35 months – girls and boys

3-5 years – girls

6-9 years – girls

10-12 years – girls

13- 15 years – girls

16-21 years – girls

For information contact Abby Smithson @ 731-819-8134.