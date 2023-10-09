Greenfield, Gleason suffer setbacks in homecoming battles

Greenfield and Gleason trudged through long nights last Friday.

The Yellow Jackets suffered a 47-21 setback to South Fulton, while Gleason was on the short end of a 62-14 result against Lake County.

The Jackets fall to 3-4 on the year, 2-3 in the region and will host Trinity Christian Friday night. The Lions defeated Harding Academy 42-0 in Division 2 action last Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs, 4-3 overall 1-3 in the region, travel to Humboldt for another regional battle. The winless Vikings lost 10-8 to Halls last week.