Gleason Announces ‘Yard of the Month’ Winner

Gleason’s “Yard of the Month” award for September goes to Teresia Doster of 102 East Main Street in Gleason. The beautiful historic home is one of the oldest and best maintained homes in Gleason. In 1941, it was moved to its current location to make way for the new Federal Building (Post Office). Teresia grooms her yard daily and has bountiful blooming flowers and shrubs throughout the landscape. “We appreciate her efforts to help keep Gleason looking nice,” Mayor Charles Anderson said. A gift certificate from a city business was presented to Teresia. The “Yard of the Month” award is sponsored by the City of Gleason and Mayor Anderson.