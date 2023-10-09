Five Westview turnovers costly against No. 3 Dyersburg

By Jim Steele

MVP Sports

Dyersburg, the third-ranked Class 3A team in the state’s Associated Press ratings, took advantage of five turnovers to claim a 30-0 victory over host Martin-Westview.

The Chargers never could develop any offensive rhythm and put their defense in bad spots. Charger coach Jarod Neal bemoaned the gifts to the Trojans.

“When you turn the ball over five times, you won’t win anything,” Neal said, noting a silver lining. “We had three interceptions in the first half and were only down 9-0.”

It wasn’t all bad for the Chargers. Miles Vincent was 18-22 for 154 yards passing. Donteze Joy had seven catches for 70 yards to lead the receivers. Punter Jack Hayes Allen punted four times for a 44-yard average.

Defensively, Christopher Damron had 14 total tackles, five solo. Jeremiah Inge had 12 total stops, Finn Sniders brought down eight, Cody Meeks and Sam Shelley each had seven total tackles.

Westview had 195 total yards on the night.

The Chargers, 4-3, host Bolivar in a regional game this Friday night, which is also the team’s Homecoming. The Tigers defeated Jackson-Southside 24-21 last Friday night.