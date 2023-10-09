A look Back at Gleason’s Early Days: Pt. 1 – City Made Famous By Sweet Potatoes and Clay Industry

BY DAVID FISHER

david@magicvalleypublishing.com

A rural West Tennessee community grew into what would later become the City of Gleason, thanks to the railroad that ran through the heart of the town.

Gleason would become famous for its sweet potatoes which were shipped all over the U.S.

Also, when clay deposits were discovered in the area, the product was mined and sold to major brick and ceramic manufacturers nationwide.

Rail service made transporting these products to distant markets not only possible and practical, but profitable due to the low transportation costs offered by the railroads.

Tater Town

Since 1974, the City of Gleason, also known as “Tater Town”, has held a yearly celebration in honor of the agricultural product that brought it fame – the sweet potato.

The 50th Annual Tater Town Special, hosted by the Gleason Gazelles, which was held this year Aug. 27 through Sep. 3, 2023, featured a number of fun and exciting events throughout the week. As always, the highpoint of the festival is the Tater Town Parade, which is held each year on the first Saturday in September.

What better time than the present to recall Gleason’s historical milestones than during 2023, which marks the 200th anniversary of the formation of Weakley County?

Early Beginnings

The City of Gleason, previously known as Oakwood, derived its name from a large oak tree that grew through a crack in the old post office floor, located next to W.W. Gleason’s General Store. Oakwood was organized as a community in 1850. It was described at the time as a prosperous village of about 250 inhabitants.

In 1871, the Oakwood community was incorporated as a town. After the town’s name was changed to Gleason (also referred to as Gleason Station), it was incorporated under its new name in 1903.

The renaming of the town was in honor of Mr. W.W. Gleason, who owned a grocery store and was a prominent businessman in both Gleason and Dresden. In addition to his businesses, Mr. Gleason held many acres of land in the area which he had obtained through a land grant.

The 1903 charter of Gleason lists T. N. Drury as mayor and W. H. Williams as city recorder. Mr. Drury was a charter member of the Masonic Lodge, as well as Superintendent of the Cumberland Presbyterian Sunday School for 26 years. His opponent for mayor was Ed Sions, a traveling man who sold fruit trees.

Gleason, which had 272 residents in 1890, currently has a population of 1,369 according to the 2020 census.

Gleason City Hall was originally located in a small space on Cedar St. (Highway 22) in the J. C. Dellinger Building.

In 1963, the combination city hall and fire department was built on the site of McCaleb’s stock barn, after it was torn down and the livestock business moved to McKenzie. In the late 1970s, the Gleason Fire Department was moved into a newly constructed firehouse across the street, which allowed the vacant space to be used as a meeting room at city hall.

Commercial Development

Commercial development of the community centered near the tracks of the Northwestern Railroad, which was completed in 1860. It was later renamed the Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis Railroad. Rail service is currently provided to the area by West Kentucky, Tennessee Shoreline.

Although the town became famous for its sweet potatoes and high quality ball clay, cotton and tobacco were the main agricultural products shipped by rail.

Daily arrival of the two passenger trains caused local residents to gather for news and fellowship. Early depot agents were Tom Butler, Tom Cooper, George Lasater, W. V. Overall, and Will Phelps.

Gleason’s first post office, which was established in 1851, was located in a corner of John Hamilton’s general store. He was one of the first settlers, and became the first postmaster – a position he held until the summer of 1861. The second post office was housed in a hotel building until 1936. In 1939, a large, modern post office was built on North Cedar Street.

Joseph Hamilton and Epharian Mobley were Gleason’s first merchants. They were followed by Hamilton, Moore, and others.

By 1889, there were five stores, a blacksmith shop, two tobacco houses, mechanic shops, four saloons and the Oakwood Lodge #330 F & M. The Masonic Institute was established and a building was erected, which could accommodate 300 pupils. The town also had a steam-operated saw mill.

The first drug store in Gleason was owned and operated by E. D. and George Lasater. The town’s pioneer physicians were Drs. Russell and J. W. Bandy. Additionally, J.W.’s son, Dr. R. W. Bandy, served for many years as a leading physician, but later worked as a cashier at the bank of Gleason. Both of these gentlemen came to Gleason at the same time and began the practice of medicine, Dr. Bandy coming from Gallatin. Dr. Burnett was the father of the late Mrs. Sue Alexander and the grandfather of Mr. Homer Alexander.

The first veneering mill was operated by R. N. Nants from 1916 to 1954, making the first potato hampers to ship the sweet potato plants introduced by W. R. Hawks in 1913. Due to Mr. Hawks’s efforts, sweet potatoes became a prosperous industry.

At one time, 10,000 bushels were produced by growers each year; and Gleason became known as the sweet potato capital of the United States. The growing and shipping of sweet potato plants began in the 1920’s, and in the beginning there was only one variety, the “Nancy Hall,” which was named by Mr. Nants, grandfather of Martin pharmacist, Billy McAdoo.

A newspaper interview with Mr. Nants quotes him as saying he was thinking of the family name, originally spelled Nance and of the “long haul” the potatoes were making to northern markets. He became the largest shipper of sweet potatoes in the south.

Early Hotels

The town’s first hotel was built in 1870. Somewhere around 1900 Gleason boasted of having two hotels – the Jones Hotel and the Whitworth Hotel.

The Jones Hotel, located in the old Horn’s Garage (later K. T. Distributors), which is across from where Ruby’s Restaurant was, is now a modern parking lot complete with lamp poles and landscaping. The Jones Hotel bears the distinction of having the first telephone in Gleason.

The Whitworth Hotel, located across from the train depot, was said to be the finest hotel between Memphis and Nashville. The rates were $2.00 per day, for very elegantly furnished rooms.

The Whitworth also had a grand ballroom, where name bands played for dances and entertainment.

The Electric Age and Gleason Opera House

Electricity came to Gleason in 1916, when Clarence Horn opened the first light plant. The electric current was turned on one day a week and during certain hours at night.

The Gleason Opera House, located on Front Street in Gleason, was built above Ammons Drug Store in the early 1900’s, and seated four hundred persons. It d was mainly used for live productions, but also showed moving pictures three nights weekly. It used electricity from privately installed dynamos to illuminate the building and provide power for the film projector.

Early Banks

At one time, Gleason had two banks — The Bank of Gleason, organized in 1901, and The Farmers and Citizens Bank in 1909. The two banks merged in 1930. During the Depression, The Bank of Gleason did not default and kept its doors open, being one of only two in the county to do so.

Early Churches

Gleason’s first church (when the town was still known as Oakwood), was the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, which was organized in 1865. The meetings were held on the lower floor of the Masonic Hall, and Reverend E. B. Johnson served as the first pastor.

After 10 years in the Masonic Hall, the congregation built a new frame building. Records show that at the first service, when the chandelier was lit, it fell to the floor; and the new building was burned to the ground. Soon afterwards, a new building, which remained in use for ninety years, was erected across the railroad tracks, but was not dedicated until December 4, 1982.

Gleason First Baptist Church was organized in the latter part of 1887. The first pastor found recorded is S.C. Hearn, who was named to the post in 1888. Soon after this church was organized, a building was erected. In 1947, a new auditorium was built and the original building was converted to Sunday school rooms. Other additions have been made since that time on the original site.

On November 7, 1948, the congregation of Gleason Church of Christ began meeting in a newly purchased residential building, situated on the lot where the present church building is located. The church’s first full-time resident minister was Brother Edward I. Harper, who moved to Gleason in 1948.

The Methodist Church in Gleason was formed in 1868, meeting in the homes of members, then in other church buildings. Later, the four organized churches each had one Sunday for their worship and people of all creeds met together for services. In 1875, the Methodist Church was officially organized and a new frame building was erected on land donated by A. M. Smith and wife. This plot of ground was west of the N & N Railroad and contained one-half acre, more or less.

A certified kindergarten was begun on November 1, 1971, with Mrs. Dale Windsor as teacher. This class continued to meet in the fellowship hall until a public school kindergarten was begun at Gleason School in the fall of 1973.