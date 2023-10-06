Weakley County School Board Passes Multiple Policies and Resolutions

Shannon Taylor

Associate Editor

The Weakley County School Board of Education met in session on Sept. 7 and several policies and resolutions were approved. Full copies of all of the policies that have been implemented (passed on the second reading) are available to view on www.weakleycountyschools.com/schoolboard/school_board_policies.

In addition to the full agenda, the board elected a new chairman and vice-chair.

Dresden School Board member Josh Moore was chosen to serve as the board chair. Sharon School Board member Martin Hamlin was elected as vice-chair.

The social media policy was approved on second reading and will become policy effective immediately. The policy stipulates that the use of social media “should be designed to reasonably support instructional, educational, or extracurricular programs under the direct supervision of building administrators.” The policy details the professional use of social media in Weakley County Schools as used by faculty and staff.

The first reading of the policy of appeals and appearances before the board was passed. The second reading will take place in October. This policy states that “agendas will be made available for public inspection and/or distribution at least 48 hours prior to the board meeting. The agenda shall be placed on the district’s website. Board agendas shall reasonably describe the matters to be deliberated or acted upon.” The second part of this policy stipulates rules for the public comment period. The public comment period will be limited to actionable items on the agenda (items that the board will vote on) and comments will be limited to those topics. The total public comment period will be no more than 12 minutes with each speaker getting a total of three minutes unless extended by the board. The chairperson, Steve Vantrease, holds the power to terminate the comment period for any speaker if they are disruptive. Those wishing to be put on the agenda to speak during the public comment period need to fill out a form at the Board of Education to do so and turn it in to the board before 5 p.m. on the day preceding the meeting.

The first reading of risk management and threat assessment teams was passed. This policy states that the board should designate a professional staff person who will promote and develop a prevention and safety education program. Threat assessment teams will be created to develop intervention-based approaches to prevent violence, manage threats and to create a system that fosters a safe school environment. The policy dictates team meetings and recordkeeping rules.

The library materials policy was passed on its first reading. This policy states that library contents shall align with state laws, contents shall be reviewed, materials should be suitable, consistent and appropriate and should contain material of merit and the collection as a whole should offer different viewpoints. Grievance procedures for anyone that has issues with library content can be made via a formal complaint “Request for Reconsideration of Library Materials.” The LEA shall review and make the determination. If they cannot make a determination then the decision falls on the board to make.

The zero tolerances policy was passed on its first reading. This adds that “threatening mass violence on school property or at a school related activity” is listed under zero tolerance and could result in suspension or expulsion from school.

Five budget resolutions were passed. One resolution added funds needed for the purchase of technology for students, one added funds to be awarded to ABE Grant for the payment of the American Job Center Infrastructure, one awarded additional funds to CSH to improve staff wellness, one was for SPARC Grant awarded to the Vocational Education which was not fully expended and was not included in the 23/24 budget and one was for the Federal Projects Department making changes to Titles I, II, IV and V as well as consolidated administration and Special Education is making changes for ARP Carryover.

The next board meeting will be held on Thursday Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. at Dresden High School.