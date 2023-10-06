Weakley County Library Receives Technology Grant

By Shannon Taylor

Associate Editor

Weakley County Library Director Candy McAdams announced that the library has received an award for a technology grant for the upcoming year. The award is a matching funds federal grant in the amount of $786 for the purchase of a laptop, software and a printer.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett sent the letter out to the library, which notes, “public libraries are important to every community in Tennessee connecting people with technology and information. Your work is essential in providing a service to those who might not otherwise have access to advanced information technology.”

McAdams and the library staff said they were thrilled with the award of the grant, but they did not receive the full amount of the grant ($1,373) because some of her library board members did not attend the trustee workshop last year and because all of the staff are not certified. The grant received a 50 percent deduction if a board member didn’t attend a trustee workshop and a deduction for staff not certified.

Because this is a matching grant, the library has to spend $1,572 on the allotted items. McAdams said that she makes sure to set aside enough money in her budget each year for matching funds.

“Our library provides much needed connections with people to technology and our work is essential in providing a service to those that might not otherwise have access,” McAdams said.

McAdams wanted the community to be aware of upcoming events at the library. On Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. they will be having a book club meeting on “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt. September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month and the library is having a drawing on Sept. 29 for a $50 CBR gift card for adults receiving a new library card or showing the library card they have and a $50 McDonalds gift card for children entering the drawing.